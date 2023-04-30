Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 5.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

