Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

