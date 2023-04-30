China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,069,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,830,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,690.0 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

CHPXF stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

