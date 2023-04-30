Christopher Hancock Acquires 4,508 Shares of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC) Stock

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Hancock bought 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,327.68 ($5,404.87).
INSPECS Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON SPEC opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.89. INSPECS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 360 ($4.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.40. The stock has a market cap of £108.28 million, a PE ratio of -3,550.00 and a beta of 2.44.
About INSPECS Group
