Christopher Maher Acquires 1,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Maher purchased 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,987.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.00 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.
OCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.
