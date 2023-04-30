Christopher Maher Acquires 1,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Maher purchased 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,987.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.00 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after buying an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,383,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,901,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 724,377 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

