Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of CINF opened at $106.44 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

