Cintas’ (CTAS) “Initiates” Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $501.25.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $455.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.35.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

