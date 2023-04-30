Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.64

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.64 and traded as high as C$12.86. Clarke shares last traded at C$12.85, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

Clarke Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.67 million, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarke

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 46,300 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.05 per share, with a total value of C$557,915.00. Insiders own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Clarke Company Profile

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

