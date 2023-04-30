Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
