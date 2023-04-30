Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.