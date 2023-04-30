Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Clene Price Performance
Clene stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.37. Clene has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clene (CLNN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.