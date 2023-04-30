Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $9.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Clene stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.37. Clene has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the third quarter worth $3,080,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $620,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

