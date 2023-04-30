Clorox (CLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY23 guidance at $4.05-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.05-$4.30 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CLX opened at $165.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $167.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.