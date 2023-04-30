Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £105.60 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £105.60 ($131.88).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($184.29).
- On Monday, February 6th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,013 ($12.65) per share, with a total value of £151.95 ($189.77).
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
LON CBG opened at GBX 908 ($11.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 932.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 994.88. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 843 ($10.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,713.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.
Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($12.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.61) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 950 ($11.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.52).
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
