CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

