CNA Financial (CNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

