Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognex Stock Down 0.4 %

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.39.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

