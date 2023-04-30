Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,268 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,082,000 after buying an additional 764,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $59.71 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

