Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of CHRS opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

