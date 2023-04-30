Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.81 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 600 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.59, for a total transaction of C$94,554.00. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 600 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.59, for a total value of C$94,554.00. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 21,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.19, for a total transaction of C$3,216,990.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $3,718,898 over the last three months.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

