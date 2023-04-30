Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.81 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Colliers International Group
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
