Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group has set its FY23 guidance at $7.50-8.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

