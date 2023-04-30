Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Comet Industries Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.13.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

