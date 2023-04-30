Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
Comet Industries Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.13.
About Comet Industries
Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.