Comparing AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $2.82 million 2.44 -$18.63 million N/A N/A Akumin $749.63 million 0.08 -$156.76 million ($1.75) -0.36

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.74%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Akumin -20.91% -53.08% -5.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science beats Akumin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

(Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.