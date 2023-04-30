Comparing SOS (NYSE:SOS) & Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOS and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $357.82 million 0.12 -$49.25 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining $3.04 million 188.93 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -14.44

Analyst Recommendations

Cipher Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOS and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than SOS.

Volatility and Risk

SOS has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats SOS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

