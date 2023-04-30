CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Up 7%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 1,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

CompuMed Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.95.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

