Comstock Resources (CRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Comstock Resources Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
See Also
