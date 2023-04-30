CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The firm had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CEIX opened at $59.34 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.