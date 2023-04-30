Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE ED opened at $98.47 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
