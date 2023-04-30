Contrasting Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 73.11% 22.85% 2.51% DiamondRock Hospitality 10.92% 6.93% 3.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $40.19 million 3.43 $21.74 million $0.79 7.00 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.71 $109.33 million $0.46 17.63

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.