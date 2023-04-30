Contrasting Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 0.79 -$302.32 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.91 $65.56 million $2.64 6.65

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -4.92% -3.31% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pagaya Technologies and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 320.22%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.95, meaning that its stock price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Pagaya Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Rating)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

