Contrasting Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Starpharma and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starpharma N/A N/A N/A iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Starpharma and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 391.40%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Starpharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starpharma and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starpharma $3.55 million 37.47 -$11.72 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $10.40 million 1.35 -$10.25 million ($1.16) -1.34

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than Starpharma.

Volatility & Risk

Starpharma has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iSpecimen beats Starpharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships. Its product VivaGel, a gel-based formulation of a proprietary dendrimer and is under clinical development for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis and also as a vaginal microbicide to prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted infections including HIV and genital herpes. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

