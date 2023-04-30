Cormark Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.22.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.79. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$38.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.55 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

