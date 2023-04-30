CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.