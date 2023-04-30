Country Club Bank GFN Buys 1,033 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE WM opened at $166.05 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

