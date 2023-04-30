Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.