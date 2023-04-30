Country Club Bank GFN Has $340,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $318.50. The company has a market cap of $520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

