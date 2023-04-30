Country Club Bank GFN Has $573,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $227.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $238.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average is $217.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

