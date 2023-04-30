Country Club Bank GFN Has $727,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,993,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

