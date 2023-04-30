Country Club Bank GFN Has $729,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $198.37 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day moving average is $162.49.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,949 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

