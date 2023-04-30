Country Club Bank GFN Has $837,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

HON stock opened at $199.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

