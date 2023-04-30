Country Club Bank GFN Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

