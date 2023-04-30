Country Club Bank GFN Invests $247,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

