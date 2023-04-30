Country Club Bank GFN Invests $247,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.