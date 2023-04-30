Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $3,495,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3,088.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $2,919,840. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.