Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $758,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

