Country Club Bank GFN Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

