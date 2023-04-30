Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 1,260 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.



