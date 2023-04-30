Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 338 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

