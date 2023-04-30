Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

