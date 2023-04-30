Country Club Bank GFN Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Booking were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,686.31 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,721.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,564.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,251.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

