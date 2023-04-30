Country Club Bank GFN Sells 269 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

