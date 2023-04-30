Country Club Bank GFN Takes $386,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yum! Brands Price Performance
Yum! Brands stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.
Yum! Brands Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
