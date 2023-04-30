Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 87,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 633.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

